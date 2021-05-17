Venus Concept EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue

May 17, 2021
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $22.6M (+55.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.3M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Updated 2021 Revenue Guidance: Total revenue of $100.0 million to $105.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 28% to 35%, year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $78.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Shares +7.45%.
