Clovis Oncology launches $75M at-the-market equity offering program
May 17, 2021 4:25 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) trades 6.3% down after hours on filing a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under which it may offer and sell shares having total offering price of up to $75M through at-the-market equity offering program.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding of its development programs, sales and marketing expenses associated with Rubraca, repayment, repurchase or refinance of its debt obligations, payment of milestones pursuant to its license agreements, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses.