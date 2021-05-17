Alignment Healthcare EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue

May 17, 2021 4:27 PM ETAlignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC)ALHCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $267.08M (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $16.17M.
  • Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 83,100, up 32% year over year.
  • Medical benefit ratio was 91.5%
  • Adjusted gross profit was $22.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(14.0) million
  • As of March 31, 2021, total cash was $528.4 million. Debt was $150.9 million; debt net of debt issuance cost amortization was $145.7 million.
  • Q2 2021 Outlook: Health Plan Membership 83,300-83,700; Revenue $265-270M; Adjusted Gross Profit $32-34M; Adjusted EBITDA $(9)-(10).
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.