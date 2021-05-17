Alignment Healthcare EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue
May 17, 2021 4:27 PM ETAlignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC)ALHCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.18.
- Revenue of $267.08M (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $16.17M.
- Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 83,100, up 32% year over year.
- Medical benefit ratio was 91.5%
- Adjusted gross profit was $22.6 million
- Adjusted EBITDA was $(14.0) million
- As of March 31, 2021, total cash was $528.4 million. Debt was $150.9 million; debt net of debt issuance cost amortization was $145.7 million.
- Q2 2021 Outlook: Health Plan Membership 83,300-83,700; Revenue $265-270M; Adjusted Gross Profit $32-34M; Adjusted EBITDA $(9)-(10).
