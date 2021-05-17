Canoo tracks higher after positive update on production timeline

May 17, 2021 4:31 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)GOEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) says it is on track to start production in 2022 and ramp to 15K units in 2023.
  • CEO update: "We are in the gamma phase – which is critical to deliver the highest safety standards, reduce the chance of costly recalls and increase customer satisfaction – all of which will enhance our long-term return on capital. Lastly, in order to expand our technological lead, we entered into our first research partnership with UW-Madison to catalyze our groundbreaking advances in electric vehicles – and accelerate our innovation and IP development."
  • Some of the highlights of the first quarter were the announcement of the company's pickup truck and key executive hires.
  • GOEV +2.38% after hours to $7.73 after gaining 3.43% today during the regular session.
