Canoo tracks higher after positive update on production timeline
May 17, 2021 4:31 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)GOEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) says it is on track to start production in 2022 and ramp to 15K units in 2023.
- CEO update: "We are in the gamma phase – which is critical to deliver the highest safety standards, reduce the chance of costly recalls and increase customer satisfaction – all of which will enhance our long-term return on capital. Lastly, in order to expand our technological lead, we entered into our first research partnership with UW-Madison to catalyze our groundbreaking advances in electric vehicles – and accelerate our innovation and IP development."
- Some of the highlights of the first quarter were the announcement of the company's pickup truck and key executive hires.
- GOEV +2.38% after hours to $7.73 after gaining 3.43% today during the regular session.
