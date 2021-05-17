Desktop Metal stock plunges after wider than expected Q1 loss
- 3D printing company Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) falls over 11% after hours following a mixed Q1 report.
- Revenue was up 234% on the year to $11.31M, about $1.4M ahead of consensus estimates. The $0.25 loss per share was $0.13 worse than expected.
- Non-GAAP gross profit improved $3.3M on the year to a positive $600,000.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $572.2M at the end of the quarter.
- The full-year outlook includes revenue of over $100M (consensus: $100.7M), exiting the year with an annualized revenue run rate of $160M. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected at $60-70M.
