Hersha Hospitality Trust reports April total portfolio revenue 30% above forecast

May 17, 2021 4:39 PM ETHersha Hospitality Trust (HT)HTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • For April 2021, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) reported property-level cash flow of $3.8M (15% above forecast).
  • Corporate-level cash burn stood at $3.2M, including preferred dividends.
  • GOP margin for comparable portfolio stood at 40%.
  • The resort portfolio in April continued outperformance with $4.2M in absolute EBITDA generation, 41% weighted average EBITDA margin, 44% RevPAR growth at the Parrot Key Hotel & Villas and 26% RevPAR growth at the Sanctuary Beach Resort.
  • "Demand sequentially improved from March into April, highlighted by robust performance from our South Florida and Resort-oriented hotels. Results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line as total portfolio revenue was 30% above our forecast at the beginning of the month. Strong demand, coupled with the stringent cost containment measures we have implemented across our hotels, led to 72% flow through in April," CEO Mr. Jay H. Shah commented.
  • Last week, the company closed its earlier announced sale of Duane Street Hotel in TriBeCa, NYC for $18M; transaction was executed at a 19.5x multiple and a 4.3% capitalization rate on 2019 Hotel EBITDA and net operating income, respectively.
  • Sale proceeds to be used for paying down debt.
