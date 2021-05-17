Hersha Hospitality Trust reports April total portfolio revenue 30% above forecast
May 17, 2021
- For April 2021, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) reported property-level cash flow of $3.8M (15% above forecast).
- Corporate-level cash burn stood at $3.2M, including preferred dividends.
- GOP margin for comparable portfolio stood at 40%.
- The resort portfolio in April continued outperformance with $4.2M in absolute EBITDA generation, 41% weighted average EBITDA margin, 44% RevPAR growth at the Parrot Key Hotel & Villas and 26% RevPAR growth at the Sanctuary Beach Resort.
- "Demand sequentially improved from March into April, highlighted by robust performance from our South Florida and Resort-oriented hotels. Results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line as total portfolio revenue was 30% above our forecast at the beginning of the month. Strong demand, coupled with the stringent cost containment measures we have implemented across our hotels, led to 72% flow through in April," CEO Mr. Jay H. Shah commented.
- Last week, the company closed its earlier announced sale of Duane Street Hotel in TriBeCa, NYC for $18M; transaction was executed at a 19.5x multiple and a 4.3% capitalization rate on 2019 Hotel EBITDA and net operating income, respectively.
- Sale proceeds to be used for paying down debt.