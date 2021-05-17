Triterras acquires Invoice Bazaar for $8M
May 17, 2021 4:46 PM ET
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) trades 3% higher after hours on executing definitive agreements related to its earlier announced letter of intent for acquisition of Invoice Bazaar, an established provider of supply chain finance services and e-commerce financing in the Gulf Cooperation Council markets.
- Under transaction terms, Triterras will pay shareholders of Invoice Bazaar up to $8M over the next two years.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year post close and it will enhances Triterras' supply chain finance capabilities, establishes Middle East presence, and accesses leading regional e-commerce platforms.