SoftBank reportedly plans $304M SPAC for Amsterdam exchange

May 17, 2021 4:49 PM ETSFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) could raise money by listing a SPAC on the Amsterdam stock exchange later in 2021.
  • Bloomberg sources say the Vision Fund is looking to make about $304M from the deal, though the details aren't yet finalized.
  • The new SPAC would look for investment targets in among European tech and high-growth companies.
  • Related: In March, two SoftBank SPACs made their NASDAQ debuts after raising $480M in the downsized offerings.
  • Last week, SoftBank reported annual profits that set a new record for Japanese companies, which was driven by returns from its Vision Fund investments.
