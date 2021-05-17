SoftBank reportedly plans $304M SPAC for Amsterdam exchange
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) could raise money by listing a SPAC on the Amsterdam stock exchange later in 2021.
- Bloomberg sources say the Vision Fund is looking to make about $304M from the deal, though the details aren't yet finalized.
- The new SPAC would look for investment targets in among European tech and high-growth companies.
- Related: In March, two SoftBank SPACs made their NASDAQ debuts after raising $480M in the downsized offerings.
- Last week, SoftBank reported annual profits that set a new record for Japanese companies, which was driven by returns from its Vision Fund investments.