Gulf Resources reports Q1 results
May 17, 2021
- Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.25.
- Revenue of $5.26M (+839.3% Y/Y)
- Q2 2021 Guidance: The company estimates its net revenue will be in the range of $12.0M to $14.0M. Net income to be in the range of $2.0M to $2.4M without considering non-operational factors.
- For the full 2021 fiscal year, the company estimates net revenue will be in the range of $45M to $47M and net income will be in the range of $4.2M to $4.7M without considering non-operational factors.
