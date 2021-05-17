Gulf Resources reports Q1 results

May 17, 2021 4:55 PM ETGulf Resources, Inc. (GURE)GUREBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.25.
  • Revenue of $5.26M (+839.3% Y/Y)
  • Q2 2021 Guidance: The company estimates its net revenue will be in the range of $12.0M to $14.0M. Net income to be in the range of $2.0M to $2.4M without considering non-operational factors.
  • For the full 2021 fiscal year, the company estimates net revenue will be in the range of $45M to $47M and net income will be in the range of $4.2M to $4.7M without considering non-operational factors.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.