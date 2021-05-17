Silver ETFs outperform all other ETFs on the trading day
May 17, 2021 5:08 PM ETETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), SLVP, SIL, SIVR, SLV, PSLVSILJ, SLVP, SIL, SIVR, SLV, PSLVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor53 Comments
- Silver prices rose today to $28.30/oz, which is nearly a three-month high as silver has not seen trading that high since earlier this year on February 23rd. Silver on the day finished +2.54%. Additionally, silver is +18.51% since its year-to-date low back on March 31st.
- The top-performing ETFs on Monday’s trading session was revolved around silver as prices pushed to the topside. Some of the top-performing funds and exchange traded funds on the day were as follows:
- ETFS and their Monday price action: (NYSEARCA:SILJ) +7.64%, (BATS:SLVP) +7.37%, (NYSEARCA:SIL) +5.88%, (NYSEARCA:SIVR) +2.99%, (NYSEARCA:SLV) +2.87% and (NYSEARCA:PSLV) +2.56%.
- Both silver and gold witnessed positive moves on the day as bitcoin sold off, touching a three-month low. Additionally, outside of bitcoin, the U.S. dollar index fell slightly as well to the 90.20 mark and looks to cross the 90 handle.
- Silver is not the only precious metal that is trading to the upside; gold is also trading at over a 3-month high and approaching a four-month high.