Aviat Networks adds M&A experience, appointing Klein to board
May 17, 2021 5:09 PM ETAviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)AVNWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) has appointed Michele Klein to its board.
- Klein had co-founded and led two semiconductor equipment companies to acquisition by public companies, and she served as senior director of Applied Ventures, the venture-capital arm of Applied Materials.
- She is known for her growth orientation and corporate governance experience, and her industry and investment expertise complements the experience of our other board members," says Chairman John Mutch. "Aviat will benefit greatly from her proven track record, as we continue to execute our growth strategy, increase profitability, and return greater value to our shareholders.