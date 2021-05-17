Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Michigan property and enters long-term lease with Sozo
May 17, 2021 5:22 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)IIPRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Concurrent with the closing of purchase of property in Warren, Michigan, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) enters into a long-term, triple-net lease at the property with a subsidiary of Sozo Companies for continued use as a regulated cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facility.
- The purchase price for the property was approximately $10.3M.
- Sozo is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $5.7M.
- Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be $16M.
- Sozo is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with cultivation and processing operations at its Warren, Michigan headquarters and multiple cannabis dispensaries in Michigan.