Kodak says New York AG threatened lawsuit against company, CEO over alleged insider trading
May 17, 2021 5:23 PM ETEastman Kodak Company (KODK)KODKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) said the New York State Attorney General threatened to file a lawsuit against the company and its CEO alleging potential insider trading violations.
- The New York AG threatened a potential lawsuit alleging violations of New York State's Martin Act in connection with the CEO's purchase of 46,737 shares on June 23, according to a 10-Q filing.
- Kodak said the purchase was was made by CEO Jim Continenza during an "open window" period and in compliance with the company’s insider trading policy, including pre-approval by its general counsel. The company said the CEO has never sold any Kodak shares.
- Kodak "considers the Threatened Claim to be unsupported by law or fact and intends to vigorously defend itself against the Threatened Claim should it be filed," the company said in the filing.
- Recall in early December a probe revealed no wrongdoing regarding the stalled U.S. government loan. In August, the U.S. paused a $765M loan awarded to Kodak for switching its facilities over to making pharmaceutical ingredients that could help treat the coronavirus. The award was paused while the SEC investigated potential insider trading.