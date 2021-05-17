Century Aluminum President/CEO Bless to retire; Gary named successor

  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) says Mike Bless will retire as President and CEO and step down from the company's board, effective July 1, to be succeeded by current Executive VP and COO Jesse Gary.
  • Bless joined the company in 2006 as CFO and became President and CEO in 2011, after serving as CFO of Rockwell Automation.
  • Gary joined Century in 2010 and oversaw Century's legal, human resources, business development, government relations and energy functions before his promotion to COO in 2019.
  • Century Aluminum shares rose 7.3% in today's trading in a strong session for metals; the European Union announced a partial truce with the U.S. in a dispute over U.S. metals tariffs imposed by former president Trump.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.