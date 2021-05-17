Century Aluminum President/CEO Bless to retire; Gary named successor
May 17, 2021 5:25 PM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)CENXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) says Mike Bless will retire as President and CEO and step down from the company's board, effective July 1, to be succeeded by current Executive VP and COO Jesse Gary.
- Bless joined the company in 2006 as CFO and became President and CEO in 2011, after serving as CFO of Rockwell Automation.
- Gary joined Century in 2010 and oversaw Century's legal, human resources, business development, government relations and energy functions before his promotion to COO in 2019.
- Century Aluminum shares rose 7.3% in today's trading in a strong session for metals; the European Union announced a partial truce with the U.S. in a dispute over U.S. metals tariffs imposed by former president Trump.