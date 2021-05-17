Remark slides 8% despite first-quarter rebound on top line
May 17, 2021 5:29 PM ETRemark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)MARKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) has fallen 8.1% after hours after missing on top and bottom lines in its first-quarter results.
- Revenues rose more than tenfold, however, to $4.4M from a year-ago $0.4M. Revenue from China jumped to $3.7M from $0.3M.
- And gross profit improved to $1.7M from the prior-year $0.4M. Overall gross profit margin was 37.5%.
- Operating loss widened slightly to $3.7M (from a year-ago loss of $3.5M) due to higher expenses, particularly from technology and development costs.
- And net loss more than doubled, to $5.5M from a year-ago loss of $2.4M. A year ago, the company recorded a $1.5M gain on a lease termination, and the increase in its stock price between the end of 202 and March 31 led to a $1.6M increase in liability tied to certain warrants.
- Cash and equivalents were $0.9M, flat with year-end 2020.
