Seizure of Centerra's Kyrgyzstan mine gets attention of Canadian government
May 17, 2021 5:56 PM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)CGAUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Canada's government says it is "very concerned" by Kyrgyzstan's move to allow for "external management" on Centerra Gold's (NYSE:CGAU) Kumtor mine if the state deems the project poses a threat to human health or life.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau warns the seizure of the mine could have far-reaching consequences for foreign direct investment into the Kyrgyz Republic.
- On Sunday, Centerra said it had initiated binding arbitration against the Kyrgyzstan government over the new law.
- Centerra says today that Kyrgyzstan "effectively seized control" of the mine over the weekend by sending authorities to the mine, its office in Bishkek and the homes of several Kumtor employees.
- Centerra says it is no longer in control of the Kumtor mine, forcing it to suspend its previously issued 2021 guidance and three-year outlook related to the mine.
- Also last week, a Kyrgyz court ordered a $3.1B fine on Kumtor after ruling that the company violated environmental laws, then the state-owned company that owns 26% of the shares of the Canadian miner said it planned to sell much of its holdings.