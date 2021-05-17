Paulson & Co. adds Perpetua Resources, exits ViacomCBS

  • John Paulson's Paulson & Co. adds a new stake in Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and exits ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), which was caught up in the Archegos Capital debacle, according to its latest 13F filing.
  • Boosts stakes in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to 1.4M shares as of March 31, 2021 from 250K shares as of Dec. 31, 2020, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to 1M shares from 565K, and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to 3M shares from ~1.2M shares.
  • Reduces stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to 4.73M ADSs from 11.3M.
