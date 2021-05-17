Equinor, Sonatrach sign MoU for oil, gas exploration
May 17, 2021 1:12 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (EQNR +1.2%) and Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach say they signed a memorandum of understanding to examine cooperation in oil and gas exploration and production in Algeria and globally.
- The MoU includes possible cooperation in greenhouse gas emissions and carbon management, industrial safety management, and implementation of technology to increase hydrocarbon recovery, among other proposals.
- Equinor's current assets in Algeria include the In Salah dry gas field, the In Amenas gas condensate field, and a partnership on exploration in the Timissit license.
