Equinor, Sonatrach sign MoU for oil, gas exploration

May 17, 2021 1:12 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Equinor (EQNR +1.2%) and Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach say they signed a memorandum of understanding to examine cooperation in oil and gas exploration and production in Algeria and globally.
  • The MoU includes possible cooperation in greenhouse gas emissions and carbon management, industrial safety management, and implementation of technology to increase hydrocarbon recovery, among other proposals.
  • Equinor's current assets in Algeria include the In Salah dry gas field, the In Amenas gas condensate field, and a partnership on exploration in the Timissit license.
  • Equinor is successfully redefining itself, already generating enough energy from wind farms to power more than 1M homes in Europe, Joseph L. Shaefer writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
