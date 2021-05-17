Kosmos Energy raised at BofA on FCF view, differentiated LNG growth story
May 17, 2021 1:55 PM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)KOSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kosmos Energy (KOS +9.2%) surges after winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $3.70 price target at Bank of America, which sees a strong free cash flow outlook.
- Kosmos' valuation has been heavily weighed by its jointly owned assets in Ghana with Tullow Oil and that company's debt and operational problems, BofA's Matthew Smith believes, yet Kosmos is "a highly cash generative company with three major production hubs," and Tortue will soon make it four.
- Smith expects completion of the FPSO sale and leaseback in Q2 will "boost confidence in Kosmos, as underlying FCF will then no longer be consumed by LNG capex commitments, as was the case with Q1 results."
- Excess free cash flow also allows for reinvestment opportunities, and "Kosmos has a deep hopper of exploration opportunities," particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, Smith says, also noting its "LNG pivot is also a clear differentiator" compared with its wider European E&P coverage, "giving a line of sight on more than 20 years of robust cash flows."
- Kosmos' Tortue-Ahmeyim plant is well positioned to compete in the LNG market in coming years, Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.