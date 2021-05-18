Woodside to exit Canada's Kitimat LNG project
- Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) says it plans to sell its 50% stake in the proposed Kitimat liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia, and expects a $40M-$60M cut to FY 2021 net profit as a result.
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX), the proposed project's operator, already had decided to divest its 50% interest in 2019 and stopped feasibility work at the site this March.
- Woodside says it "decided to prioritize the allocation of capital to opportunities that will deliver nearer-term shareholder value," including the Scarborough LNG development in Western Australia and the Sangomar oil project offshore Senegal.
- Chevron has failed to find a buyer for the project after putting its interest up for sale in December 2019.