UGI prices 2M-unit public offering; plans launch of JV to develop renewable fuel
May 18, 2021 12:13 AM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)UGIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- UGI (NYSE:UGI) has priced its public offering of 2M equity units.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 200K units.
- Estimated net proceeds of ~$191.9M will be used to pay a portion acquisition of Mountaineer Gas Company and for general corporate purposes.
- Each unit will have a stated amount of $100 and will initially consist of a stock purchase contract and a 1/10th, or 10%, undivided interest in one share of 0.125% series A cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock.
- The issuance and sale of the units are scheduled to settle on May 25.
- In addition, UGI's subsidiary, UGI International together with SVH Energy intend to launch a joint venture (JV) to advance the production and use of Renewable Dimethyl Ether (rDME), a low-carbon sustainable liquid gas, to accelerate renewable solutions for the LPG industry.
- The parties anticipate to develop up to 6 production plants within the next 5 years, targeting a total production capacity of 300 kilotons of rDME per year by 2027.
- The aggregate investment is estimated to be up to $1B and both parties would have an equal stake in JV.
- Previously (May 17): UGI to launch 2M-unit public offering