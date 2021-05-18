FDA accepts Lilly, Innovent's sintilimab + chemotherapy application in lung cancer
May 18, 2021 12:32 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), IVBIYLLY, IVBIYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announce that the FDA has accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab injection in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of people with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The PDUFA goal date for the FDA to make a decision on the sintilimab application is in March 2022.
- The Agency stated that it did not identify any potential review issues in its acceptance letter and is currently planning to hold an Advisory Committee meeting to discuss this application.
- The regulatory application submitted to the FDA in March 2021 was primarily based on the results of the Phase 3 ORIENT-11 trial.
- This is the first U.S. regulatory submission of sintilimab, a PD-1 inhibitor being developed under a collaboration agreement between Innovent and Lilly.