Clover Bio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response against SARS-CoV-2 variants in mouse model
May 18, 2021
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals announces positive preclinical data from its second-generation, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a modified B.1.351 Spike (S)-Trimer (B.1.351 S-Trimer).
- B.1.351 S-Trimer demonstrated broad neutralization against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and variants of concern, specifically the South African variant (B.1.351), Brazil variant (P.1), and U.K. variant (B.1.1.7).
- Mice that were vaccinated with two doses of B.1.351 S-Trimer at day 0 (Prime) and day 21 (Boost) demonstrated strong humoral immune responses against original virus strain and variants.
- Immunization with two doses of first-generation vaccine candidate SCB-2019 and the addition of a third booster dose on day 35 of either SCB-2019 or B.1.351 S-Trimer was able to increase cross-reactive neutralizing antibodies against South African variant, demonstrating the potential importance of booster doses.
- Based on the B.1.351 S-Trimer data, Clover intends to continue evaluation and advance a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate into clinical trials in H2 2021.
- The company's ongoing SPECTRA trial in collaboration with Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) in Phase 2/3 efficacy study is enrolling as planned and an interim analysis is expected in the mid 2021.