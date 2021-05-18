iQIYI EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
May 18, 2021 5:04 AM ET
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- The number of total subscribing members was 105.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and 104.3 million excluding individuals with trial memberships.
- As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB13.3 billion (US$2.0 billion).
- For Q2'21, iQIYI expects total net revenues to be between $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion vs. a consensus of $1.18 billion.
