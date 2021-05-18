Home Depot shares gain on Q1 earnings beat

May 18, 2021 6:28 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)HDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares up 2.4% premarket on topping Q1 estimate.
  • Comparable-store sales +31% vs. smashing the consensus of +20.2%.
  • The comparable sales for the U.S. stores was 29.9%.
  • Gross margin rate -10 bps to 34% vs. 33.8% consensus; Operating margin rate down 380 bps to 15.4% vs. consensus of 13.3%.
  • Merchandise inventory up 2.8% to $16.16B.
  • Number of customer transactions grew 19% to 447.2M, and the average ticket price increased 10.3% to $82.37.
  • Sales per retail square foot up 29.8% to $605.60.
  • Store count +5 Y/Y to 2,298 for the period.
