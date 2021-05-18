Becton, Dickinson to build €165M manufacturing facility
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) plans to build a €165M (or $200M) high-tech manufacturing facility in Zaragoza city; construction set to commence in 2021 marking it the fourth manufacturing plant in Spain.
- "The new plant will produce drug delivery devices, primarily for pharmaceutical companies that supply the European market with drugs in pre-fillable syringes such as vaccines and other biologic drugs," worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems Eric Borin commented.
- As part of the company's 2025 growth strategy, the new site represents a portion of the $1.2B investment over four years (announced in December 2020) to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for pre-fillable syringes and advanced drug delivery systems.