Solar Integrated Roofing to acquire Future Home Power
May 18, 2021 6:41 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)SIRCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) to acquire San Diego-based Future Home Power, a solar, roofing and battery storage sales company; acquisition to be immediately accretive.
- Since its inception, Future Home Power generated $7M+ with between 10 and 15 sales representatives - since scaling to 30 with plans to reach 60 sales representatives by May end.
- The company believes can it can rapidly scale to $1M+ per week in incremental sales with 45%+ gross margins as early as June 2021.
- The acquisition will act as a growth catalyst for other SIRC subsidiaries who can complete the on-site contracting work on sale completion, capturing the full lifecycle value of each customer.