BTIG constructive on V.F. Corporation ahead of earnings report
May 18, 2021 6:54 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)VFCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG calls V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) the reopening play that should not be left behind for long after a period of underperformance.
- The firm reiterates a Buy rating ahead of VFC's earnings report and assigns a price target of $102 as it calls out several reasons to be constructive on the stock.
- Analyst Camilo Lyon: "We believe the tone should be strong, reflecting (1) positive momentum for Vans on CA (1/3 of NA DTC stores) and Europe (1/3 of DTC stores) reopening which should accelerate through back to school, (2) Supreme accretion (we estimate +$0.35-$0.40 to FY22) will be better understood, (3) strong The North Face brand momentum particularly among millennials (e.g., higher fashion streetwear / Gucci collab helped drive solid demand as web traffic accelerated to 15% growth from 11% in Q3) and a clean marketplace is setting up for a solid fall order book, (4) a resurgence in Timberland demand (and clean channel inventory) should result in growth for the brand, and (5) Dickies should continue outperforming above its +MSD growth rate."
- Lyon and team see VFC trading at great value in comparison to peers at 19X the EBITDA estimate.
- VF Corp is due to report earnings on May 21. See consensus estimates.