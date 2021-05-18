BTIG constructive on V.F. Corporation ahead of earnings report

May 18, 2021 6:54 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)VFCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BTIG calls V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) the reopening play that should not be left behind for long after a period of underperformance.
  • The firm reiterates a Buy rating ahead of VFC's earnings report and assigns a price target of $102 as it calls out several reasons to be constructive on the stock.
  • Analyst Camilo Lyon: "We believe the tone should be strong, reflecting (1) positive momentum for Vans on CA (1/3 of NA DTC stores) and Europe (1/3 of DTC stores) reopening which should accelerate through back to school, (2) Supreme accretion (we estimate +$0.35-$0.40 to FY22) will be better understood, (3) strong The North Face brand momentum particularly among millennials (e.g., higher fashion streetwear / Gucci collab helped drive solid demand as web traffic accelerated to 15% growth from 11% in Q3) and a clean marketplace is setting up for a solid fall order book, (4) a resurgence in Timberland demand (and clean channel inventory) should result in growth for the brand, and (5) Dickies should continue outperforming above its +MSD growth rate."
  • Lyon and team see VFC trading at great value in comparison to peers at 19X the EBITDA estimate.
  • VF Corp is due to report earnings on May 21. See consensus estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.