General Motors lands higher price target from Argus off impressive earnings power
May 18, 2021
- Argus turns even more constructive on Buy-rated General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a price target boost to $66.
- The firm notes that higher earnings from GM reflect the successful launch by the automaker of full-size SUVs, higher pricing on full-size pickups and high used vehicle prices. All of those factors help to partly offset higher raw material and commodity costs.
- Analyst Bill Selesky: "GM continues to diversify its business as it expands into electric and autonomous vehicles. It also benefits from high margins in North America, solid cash flow, and a strong balance sheet. In addition, we believe that investors have undervalued the company's strength in traditional internal combustion vehicles, as well as its Chinese JV, Ultium battery, and financial services businesses."
- GM is noted to trade below its historical valuation at 8.5X Argus' 2022 EPS estimate.
