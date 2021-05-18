SL Green sells two-building property in midtown Manhattan for $325M

May 18, 2021 7:49 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), the largest office landlord in Manhattan, sells 635-641 Sixth Avenue for $325M, another step in the REIT executing its 2021 business plan.
  • "The disposition at a sale price of more than $1,200 per square foot is a result of extensive repositioning and leasing efforts at the property," said SLG Senior Vice President Harrison Sitomer.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021 and to generate net cash proceeds to SLG of ~$312.5M.
  • SL Green acquired the property for $173M in 2012 and completed its redevelopment in 2015. The property is comprised of two adjoined buildings totaling eight stories and 267K square feet in Midtown South.
  • It's currently 94% leased and anchored by software company Infor through 2030 after a recent renewal and extension.
  • In Q4 2020, SLG received $779M from real estate sales as seen in its cash flow statement and in chart below.
  • Last week, SL Green signed a nine-year lease with Kyndryl at One Vanderbilt, near Grand Central Terminal.
