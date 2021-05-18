Nextech AR Solutions to acquire AI company, Threedy.ai, for $9.5M

  • Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) signed a binding letter of intent with Silicon Valley-based AI company Threedy.ai for acquiring all its outstanding shares for $9.5M
  • The company is building AI technologies for the 3D model creation of physical products at scale for clients like Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s Pier 1 Imports, K-mart Australia, Lighting Plus New Zealand, and many more.
  • With Threedy's proprietary AI and computer vision innovations, the production of 3D models can be scaled to 1,000s of 3D models per week.
  • The company's acquisitions strategy is focused on creating net new revenue opportunities that scale with the rapid global adoption of AR, and Threedy suits to capitalize on the same through its 3D content creation industry solution.
  • Transaction closure expected to take 30 days; Nima Sarshar (co-founder and CEO of Threedy) and Max Hwang (co-founder & CTO of Threedy) will provide executive services to Threedy and Nextech.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.