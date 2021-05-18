AxoGen reiterates 2021 guidance despite decision to suspend market availability of Avive
May 18, 2021 8:01 AM ETAxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)AXGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) lost ~3.6% in the post-market after announcing its decision to suspend the market availability of Avive Soft Tissue Membrane (Avive) effective June 1, subject to ongoing discussions with the FDA on its regulatory classification.
- The decision not to market Avive, a product sold by the company since 2016, was not “based on any patient safety or product performance issues or concerns,” AxoGen insists.
- Following a policy framework issued by the regulator in November 2017, the company was in talks with the FDA for the appropriate regulatory classification and requirements for Avive, Axogen said.
- Despite the efforts to bring the product back to market given its ongoing talks with the FDA, the company “is unable to provide an estimate of the time frame or provide assurance that a return of Avive will be achievable,” AxoGen explained in the regulatory filing.
- An anticipated write-down of Avive inventory to the tune of $1.5M could negatively impact gross margins during the relevant period.
- However, noting that Avive makes up 5% of the company topline, AxoGen reiterates the previously issued financial guidance for 2021.