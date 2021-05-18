Simply Good Foods downgraded at Morgan Stanley after share price run brings valuation in line

May 18, 2021 8:05 AM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)SMPLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley moves to an Equal-weight rating on Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) after having it slotted at Overweight.
  • Analyst Pamela Kaufman points to the outperformance in share price over the last six months.
  • "Our prior OW thesis held that the market underappreciated the company's LT growth profile, but now SMPL's EV/EBITDA multiple has expanded by 19% in the past 6 months," she notes.
  • Kaufman and team think SMPL shares are appropriately pricing in a topline recovery following the pandemic, especially with consumers beginning to return to more active and mobile lifestyles.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $33 to Simply Good Foods.
  • Shares of Simply Good Foods are down 1.15% in premarket trading following the 30% run over the last six months.
