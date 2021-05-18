Ocuphire secures two new U.S. patents for Nyxol
May 18, 2021 8:06 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)OCUPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The USPTO has issued two patents covering Ocuphire Pharma's (NASDAQ:OCUP) late-stage product candidate, Nyxol (phentolamine mesylate).
- Both patents are directed to categories of subject matter eligible for listing in the U.S. FDA Orange Book:
- Nyxol for Treatment of Presbyopia: U.S. Patent No. 10,993,932 issued on May 4, 2021 with claims to methods of treating presbyopia using a combination of phentolamine mesylate and low-dose pilocarpine. The term of this patent is to year 2039.
- Nyxol for Daily Administration: U.S. Patent No. 11,000,509 issued on May 11, 2021 with claims to methods of improving visual performance by daily administration of phentolamine mesylate at or near bedtime of the patient alone or in combination with one or more additional therapeutic agents. Patent expiry is at least through 2034.
- Ocuphire owns all of the worldwide rights to Nyxol for all indications.
- OCUP shares up 5.7% premarket trading at $4.65.