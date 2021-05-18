DarioHealth acquires digital behavioral health platform wayForward
May 18, 2021 8:07 AM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)DRIOBy: SA News Team
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) has entered into an agreement to acquire behavioral health digital platform PsyInnovations (dba wayForward).
- Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dario has agreed to pay a consideration of $30M, with the upfront component being paid as a combination of $6M in cash and $19M in the company's shares.
- The company said that wayFoward is expected to be accretive to revenue in 2021 with substantially more contribution to revenue in 2022.
- WayForward is currently providing its full suite of digital behavioral health services to about 20K members and 20 self-insured employers.
- DarioHealth shares marginally down during premarket trading.