DarioHealth acquires digital behavioral health platform wayForward

  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) has entered into an agreement to acquire behavioral health digital platform PsyInnovations (dba wayForward).
  • Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dario has agreed to pay a consideration of $30M, with the upfront component being paid as a combination of $6M in cash and $19M in the company's shares.
  • The company said that wayFoward is expected to be accretive to revenue in 2021 with substantially more contribution to revenue in 2022.
  • WayForward is currently providing its full suite of digital behavioral health services to about 20K members and 20 self-insured employers.
  • DarioHealth shares marginally down during premarket trading.
