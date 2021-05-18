Dosing underway in I-Mab's mid-stage lemzoparlimab combo study in acute myeloid leukemia in China

  • The first patient has been dosed in I-Mab's (NASDAQ:IMAB) Phase 2 combination clinical study of lemzoparlimab (TJC4) with azacitidine (AZA) in patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in China.
  • Patient enrollment is expected to be completed by Q4 2021.
  • Two U.S. cohort expansion studies in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and advanced solid tumors are on track to deliver preliminary topline results by end 2021 or early 2022.
  • In September 2020, I-Mab and AbbVie inked deal to develop and commercialize lemzoparlimab in multiple cancers globally and in China.
