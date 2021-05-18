Catalyst starts dosing in early-stage MarzAA trial

  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) announces the initiation of dosing in the company's Phase 1/2 study (MAA-202) of marzeptacog alfa in treating patients with bleeding due to FVII deficiency, Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, and Hemophilia A.
  • MAA-202 is a an open-label study designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), safety and efficacy of SQ MarzAA.
  • The study, along with its ongoing Phase 3 trial MAA-304 evaluating MarzAA for the treatment of bleeding episodes in patients with Hemophilia A or B with inhibitors, is a key part of the company’s strategy to realize the full potential of the treatment, it said.
  • "MarzAA is the only bypassing agent under development for the episodic treatment of bleeding events that can be rapidly administered subcutaneously and, if successful, will address a significant unmet medical need," Nassim Usman, president and chief executive officer of Catalyst said.
  • The company said it expects to report interim data from the MAA-202 trial later this year.
  • Shares up nearly 1% premarket.
