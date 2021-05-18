COMSovereign acquires SAGUNA Network for $13.1M
- COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) trades 1.9% higher premarket after acquiring Israel-based SAGUNA Network, the Multi-Access Edge Computing cloud software developer, for significantly expanding its software technology offerings powering 5G wireless networks.
- Transaction total consideration stands at $13.1M, consisting of shares of restricted common stock.
- Expected closure within ~15 days.
- The acquisition brings existing revenue to COMSovereign and extends its direct sales reach into new market segments with new customers and partners.
- "With the acquisition of SAGUNA, we are taking a huge step towards a complete software-defined 5G network, where cloud-based edge computing can provide a single, converged platform for the RAN, Core, and MEC, an industry first," Chief Technology Officer Dr. Dustin McIntire commented.