COMSovereign acquires SAGUNA Network for $13.1M

May 18, 2021 8:25 AM ETCOMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)COMSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) trades 1.9% higher premarket after acquiring Israel-based SAGUNA Network, the Multi-Access Edge Computing cloud software developer, for significantly expanding its software technology offerings powering 5G wireless networks.
  • Transaction total consideration stands at $13.1M, consisting of shares of restricted common stock.
  • Expected closure within ~15 days.
  • The acquisition brings existing revenue to COMSovereign and extends its direct sales reach into new market segments with new customers and partners.
  • "With the acquisition of SAGUNA, we are taking a huge step towards a complete software-defined 5G network, where cloud-based edge computing can provide a single, converged platform for the RAN, Core, and MEC, an industry first," Chief Technology Officer Dr. Dustin McIntire commented.
