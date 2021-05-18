Gulfport Energy emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
May 18, 2021 8:26 AM ETGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)GPORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) says it has completed its restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Gulfport says it is exiting bankruptcy with a new board; a strengthened balance sheet, with $853M of total debt representing more than $1.2B of deleveraging; $135M of liquidity; and a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~1.5x.
- The company also says President and CEO David Wood retired and CFO Quentin Hicks resigned to pursue other opportunities; the board appoints Chairman Timothy Cutt as interim CEO and Bill Buese as CFO.
- Gulfport filed for Chapter 11 protection last November.