Gulfport Energy emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) says it has completed its restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
  • Gulfport says it is exiting bankruptcy with a new board; a strengthened balance sheet, with $853M of total debt representing more than $1.2B of deleveraging; $135M of liquidity; and a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~1.5x.
  • The company also says President and CEO David Wood retired and CFO Quentin Hicks resigned to pursue other opportunities; the board appoints Chairman Timothy Cutt as interim CEO and Bill Buese as CFO.
  • Gulfport filed for Chapter 11 protection last November.
