Housing starts unexpectedly fall 9.5% in April, permit growth rises slightly
May 18, 2021
- April Housing Starts: -9.5% M/M to 1.569M vs. 1.705M expected and 1.733M prior (revised from 1.739M).
- Still, April's number is 67.3% higher than April 2020's rate of 938K.
- Single-family housing starts were at a rate of 1.087M, 13.4% lower than March's revised figure of 1.255M.
- Building permits: +0.3% to 1.760M vs. 1.780M expected and 1.755M prior (revised from 1.766M).
- On Y/Y, basis building permits rose 60.9%.
- Single-family authorizations in April were at a rate of 1.149M, 3.8% below the revised March figure of 1.194M.