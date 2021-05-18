Mobile TeleSystems PJSC reports Q1 results

  • Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT): Q1 GAAP EPS of RUB9.36
  • Revenue of RUB123.9B (+5.5% Y/Y).
  • 1Q 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.7% year-over-year to RUB 55.4 bn.
  • 2021 Full-Year Guidance reconfirmed of at least 4% revenue growth, at least 4% OIBDA growth, and Cash CAPEX of approximately RUB 100-110 bn.
  • The Board recommended that the AGM approve annual dividends of RUB 26.51 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 53.02 per ADR), equivalent to a total of RUB 53.0 billion.
  • The Board recommended that the AGM set the record date for shareholders and ADR-holders entitled to receive dividends for the 2020 fiscal year for July 8, 2021.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.