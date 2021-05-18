Mobile TeleSystems PJSC reports Q1 results
May 18, 2021 8:35 AM ETMobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)MBTBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT): Q1 GAAP EPS of RUB9.36
- Revenue of RUB123.9B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- 1Q 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.7% year-over-year to RUB 55.4 bn.
- 2021 Full-Year Guidance reconfirmed of at least 4% revenue growth, at least 4% OIBDA growth, and Cash CAPEX of approximately RUB 100-110 bn.
- The Board recommended that the AGM approve annual dividends of RUB 26.51 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 53.02 per ADR), equivalent to a total of RUB 53.0 billion.
- The Board recommended that the AGM set the record date for shareholders and ADR-holders entitled to receive dividends for the 2020 fiscal year for July 8, 2021.
- Press Release