Foot Locker higher after landing higher price target from Pivotal Research ahead of earnings
May 18, 2021 8:41 AM ET Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)
- Pivotal Research Group increases its price target on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to $76 from $61 ahead of the retailer's earnings report on May 21.
- The firm thinks its sales and EPS forecast for Foot Locker now appear conservative for several few key reasons.
- Analyst Mitch Kummetz:"First, since we last updated our model, the American Rescue Plan was signed, and we believe stimulus was a big tailwind in the quarter. Second, channel inventory remains lean and likely drove robust full-price selling in the quarter. Third, athletic shoes remain in favor, and we believe that athletic demand was more broad-based than recent quarters."
- Pivotal Research relied on data, feedback from other companies, Google Trends search volume and its own Footwear Survey results in making its determination.
- Pivotal's price target of $76 reps 15% upside potential and stands well above the average Wall Street PT of $61.44.
- Shares of Foot Locker are up 1.79% premarket to $67.00.
