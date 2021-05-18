Foot Locker higher after landing higher price target from Pivotal Research ahead of earnings

May 18, 2021 8:41 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Pivotal Research Group increases its price target on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to $76 from $61 ahead of the retailer's earnings report on May 21.
  • The firm thinks its sales and EPS forecast for Foot Locker now appear conservative for several few key reasons.
  • Analyst Mitch Kummetz:"First, since we last updated our model, the American Rescue Plan was signed, and we believe stimulus was a big tailwind in the quarter. Second, channel inventory remains lean and likely drove robust full-price selling in the quarter. Third, athletic shoes remain in favor, and we believe that athletic demand was more broad-based than recent quarters."
  • Pivotal Research relied on data, feedback from other companies, Google Trends search volume and its own Footwear Survey results in making its determination.
  • Pivotal's price target of $76 reps 15% upside potential and stands well above the average Wall Street PT of $61.44.
  • Shares of Foot Locker are up 1.79% premarket to $67.00.
  • See consensus estimates on Foot Locker.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.