Onconova climbs after Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Street high target
May 18, 2021 8:44 AM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)ONTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The microcap pharmaceutical company, Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has added ~26.1% in the pre-market after Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout initiated its coverage with a buy rating and a Street high price target of $4.00 per share to imply ~545.2% upside to the last close.
- The company’s lead product candidate ON 123300 is a multi-kinase inhibitor that targets CDK (Cyclin-dependent kinase) 4 and 6 which are believed to be overexpressed in a range of cancers, including HR+ HER 2- metastatic breast cancer.
- The company has “differentiated” CDK, eyeing a multi-billion-dollar category, the analyst argues calling ON 123300 Onconova’s main value driver with a potential market opportunity of ~$8B in the global CDK4/6 market.
- Darout also points to rigosertib citing its upside optionality in RAS+ solid tumors. Rigosertib is currently undergoing an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 study program, in combination with nivolumab targeting patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.