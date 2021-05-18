Onconova climbs after Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Street high target

  • The microcap pharmaceutical company, Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has added ~26.1% in the pre-market after Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout initiated its coverage with a buy rating and a Street high price target of $4.00 per share to imply ~545.2% upside to the last close.
  • The company’s lead product candidate ON 123300 is a multi-kinase inhibitor that targets CDK (Cyclin-dependent kinase) 4 and 6 which are believed to be overexpressed in a range of cancers, including HR+ HER 2- metastatic breast cancer.
  • The company has “differentiated” CDK, eyeing a multi-billion-dollar category, the analyst argues calling ON 123300 Onconova’s main value driver with a potential market opportunity of ~$8B in the global CDK4/6 market.
  • Darout also points to rigosertib citing its upside optionality in RAS+ solid tumors. Rigosertib is currently undergoing an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 study program, in combination with nivolumab targeting patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.