Angel Pond prices $250M initial offering

May 18, 2021 8:48 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Angel Pond (POND.U) prices initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit.
  • The units will be listed on NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol "POND.U" beginning May 18, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M units.
  • Ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "POND" and "POND WS," respectively.
  • The company is co-founded by Dr. Theodore T. Wang, a former Partner of Goldman Sachs, and Mr. Shihuang “Simon” Xie, a co-founder of China e-commerce company Alibaba Group.
