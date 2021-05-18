Rivian stocks up on Tesla employees ahead of launch of new EV models

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is leaning heavily on former Tesla executives as it looks to launch sales on a pickup truck, SUV and delivery van as early as this summer.
  • Rivian's manufacturing chief and head of engineering both played key roles at Tesla in 2018 with the Model S, according to Bloomberg. All told, more than 50 high-level roles at Rivian are reported to be occupied by former Tesla employees as the company looks for the right mix of "battle-scarred" veterans.
  • That has not gone unnoticed at Tesla as the company sued Rivian last year on accusations of poaching employees.
  • Morgan Stanley started off the year by predicting that Rivian's R1T/R1S will become one of the biggest stories in the automobile industry.
  • Last month: Rivian charges in hard to the electric vehicle market.
