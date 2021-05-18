SPAC Cova Acquisition is said in talks to take Indonesian online travel co. Tiket.com public
May 18, 2021 8:56 AM ETCOVA Acquisition Corp. Units (COVAU), BTWNCOVAU, BTWNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Cova Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVAU) is said in talks to to take Indonesian online travel company Tiket.com public in a deal that would valued combined company at about $2B.
- Startup Tiket.com may also pursue a traditional IPO or a merger or acquisition, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. Talks haven't been completed and a transaction could still fall apart.
- Goldman is advising Tiket on the deal, according to the report. Jakarta-based Tiket is owned by Indonesian conglomerate Djarum Group.
- Last month, Bloomberg reported that Indonesia's Traveloka in said in talks go public through Bridgetown SPAC (NASDAQ:BTWN).