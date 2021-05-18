NLS Pharm reports new study data confirming mazindol's potential for treating narcolepsy
May 18, 2021 9:00 AM ETNLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP)NLSPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) announces new study data which support the mechanism of action for mazindol, the active compound in company's lead product candidate to treat narcolepsy, Quilience.
- Narcolepsy is caused by a deficiency in orexin, a neuropeptide that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. The new data confirm mazindol's Orexin-2 receptor (OX2R) agonist activity.
- The study conducted by the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Lausanne demonstrated that Knock Out mice were 70% less sensitive to mazindol compared to normal mice, confirming mazindol's potent activity as an OX2R agonist.
- Ongoing studies are intended to further confirm and extend this finding to the wake-promoting and anti-cataplexy effects of mazindo.
- NLS believes that the new data also support prior in-vitro data from studies demonstrating the partial binding affinity of mazindol to OX2R, which NLS believes is a key pathway that mediates mazindol's stimulant-like effects.
- NLSP shares up 4% premarket trading at $3.50.