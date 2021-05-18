Gap moves higher after Credit Suisse calls out near-term positives
May 18, 2021 9:08 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) is higher in early trading after Credit Suisse upgrades the retailer to a Neutral rating from Underperform.
- Analyst Michael Binetti says the firm's negative view was largely based on concerns about Gap's ability to achieve several of the inputs to its Analyst Day targets of ~$3.30 in EPS by 2023. "While we continue to have several of those concerns, we see several real near-term positives that will be bigger positive offsets," he notes.
- The upgrade arrives nine days before Gap's Q1 earnings report is due out.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on Gap: 4 Buy-equivalent ratings, 16 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.
- Gap is up 1.90% in premarket action to $37.02. Shares are up 80% YTD and trade about 57% higher than their 200-day moving average.