Gap moves higher after Credit Suisse calls out near-term positives

May 18, 2021 9:08 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) is higher in early trading after Credit Suisse upgrades the retailer to a Neutral rating from Underperform.
  • Analyst Michael Binetti says the firm's negative view was largely based on concerns about Gap's ability to achieve several of the inputs to its Analyst Day targets of ~$3.30 in EPS by 2023. "While we continue to have several of those concerns, we see several real near-term positives that will be bigger positive offsets," he notes.
  • The upgrade arrives nine days before Gap's Q1 earnings report is due out.
  • Wall Street ratings scorecard on Gap: 4 Buy-equivalent ratings, 16 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.
  • Gap is up 1.90% in premarket action to $37.02. Shares are up 80% YTD and trade about 57% higher than their 200-day moving average.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.