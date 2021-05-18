Nasdaq edges higher; S&P 500, Dow Jones hindered by housing starts
May 18, 2021 9:34 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, COMP.INDCOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLY, XLP, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The broader market is struggling to find direction after stock futures weakened into the open after a big miss on April housing starts.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.2% is higher, with technology shares recovering some of the previous session's losses.
- But the S&P (SP500), flat, and Dow (DJI) +0.1% aren't faring so well after the latest housing data indicated another bump in the recovery.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.64%.
- Housing starts fell 9.5% to an annual rate of 1.569M last month, well shy of expectations for a slight drop to 1.71M.
- "Housing starts fall 9.5% MoM, driven by SF starts," Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American tweeted. "Prior to the pandemic builders were faced with a lack of construction workers, lack of buildable lots & restrictive regulatory requirements. Those headwinds remain but now builders must also grapple with surging lumber prices."
- Strategist Peter Boockvar put it more simply: "We need more wood."
- Retail is lending some support to Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), though, with the big-name earnings showing broad-based strength in the area.
- Home Depot and Macy's are higher, and Walmart is getting the best post-earnings reception.
- "Investors have voiced concern that peaking fundamentals are a harbinger for stock prices," Credit Suisse Jonathan Golub writes in a note. "We agree that 2Q21 will experience the fastest economist and earnings growth in the reopening period, the result of the vaccine rollout, government stimulus and easy comps. We disagree, however, that peaking growth represents a headwind for market success."
- The megacaps are mostly higher, but Tesla is down again after closing below its 200-day moving average yesterday.
- Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) are the only S&P sectors higher.
- Citi says it's not ready to wade back into tech just yet, even with the recent weakness.