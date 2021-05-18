Shell's energy transition plan easily wins shareholder approval
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) shareholders supported the company's energy transition strategy with 89% of proxy votes on a non-binding resolution at its annual general meeting today.
- Shell announced its climate plan in February, aiming to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 by lowering oil and gas production, growing its renewables and low-carbon business, and offsetting emissions through measures such as carbon capturing technologies.
- Support for a competing resolution by activist shareholder Follow This to set "inspirational" targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions was rejected by 69.5% of the vote.
- But the 30% support of the resolution is significantly above last year's 14% vote for a similar resolution.
